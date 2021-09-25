DOWN TO THE WIRE: Jayden Rainwater’s late-game heroics lead Williamsburg to 21-14 win over Somerset

Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen and Bronson Bates walk off the field victorious after pulling off a thrilling 21–14 win over Somerset. Photo by Darrin Spencer

WILLIAMSBURG — It wasn’t the easiest of wins but Williamsburg head coach Jerry Herron will take it.

After not playing since Sept. 3, the Yellow Jackets hit the field Friday and hooked up in a defensive battle with Somerset.

The Briar Jumpers spotted Williamsburg a 14-point cushion before tying the game at 14 apiece early in the fourth quarter.

The game remained tied until the final 28 seconds when Jayden Rainwater saved the day for the Yellow Jackets and scored in a 64-yard run to give Williamsburg a 21-14 victory over a stunned Somerset squad.

Rainwater led the way with a game-high 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The win improved Herron’s Yellow Jackets to 3-2, and they’ll host unbeaten Sayre Friday while Somerset fell to 1-5 and will look to snap a four-game losing skid on the road Friday against Hazard.

Williamsburg ran for 289 yards in the win while outgaining Somerset in total offense, 326-298.

Briar Jumper quarterback Josh Gross passed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Bowen passed for 37 yards while running for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The long layoff didn’t seem to have any effect on Williamsburg’s offensive attack early on.

The Yellow Jackets marched downfield on their opening offensive possession and scored thanks to a 14-yard touchdown run by Bowen. Bowen’s touchdown with 10:22 remaining in the first quarter gave his team a 7-0 lead.

Somerset continued to struggle to find the end zone in the first half while the Yellow Jackets added another score as Rainwater broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to give his team a 14-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first half.

Somerset managed to cut its deficit to 14-7 with 5:13 left until halftime after Guy Bailey ran for an eight-yard touchdown run.

Both teams’ defenses proceeded to dominate from that point on until the 10:56 mark of the fourth quarter when Gross threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 apiece.

The game remained tied until 28.5 seconds remaining when Rainwater broke free once again and raced 64 yards to pay dirt to give Williamsburg the eventual win at 21-14.