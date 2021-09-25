CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Set Tone With Complete Victory to Open Huge Series Against Red Sox

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 9 days ago
On Friday night, everything clicked for the Yankees. The offense jumped in front, the starting pitching was magnificent and the bullpen dominated the rest of the way.

