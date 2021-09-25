This week’s passages

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRoger Michell, 65, the British theater and film director best known for “Notting Hill,” the wildly popular 1999 romantic comedy that somewhat overshadowed the rest of his extensive and diverse body of work, died Wednesday. No other details were available. Although his success with “Notting Hill” vaulted him into the top ranks of English-language directors, Michell kept a low profile, preferring to let his actors and screenwriters shine — a quality that may explain why so many actors liked working with him.

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Keshia Knight Pulliam's ex-husband? Meet Edgerton Hartwell

House Of Payne actor Keisha Knight Pulliam has just got married to long-term partner Brad James. Congratulations to the happy couple! However, many fans are interested in her dating history and previous relationships. We introduce you to Keisha Knight Pulliam’s ex-husband, ex-NFL-star Edgerton Hartwell. Keisha Knight Pulliam announces marriage to...
NFL
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too. The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES

