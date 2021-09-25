This week’s passages
Roger Michell, 65, the British theater and film director best known for “Notting Hill,” the wildly popular 1999 romantic comedy that somewhat overshadowed the rest of his extensive and diverse body of work, died Wednesday. No other details were available. Although his success with “Notting Hill” vaulted him into the top ranks of English-language directors, Michell kept a low profile, preferring to let his actors and screenwriters shine — a quality that may explain why so many actors liked working with him.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0