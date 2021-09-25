CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

Costco And Other Big Box Retailers Limiting Number Of Some Items Customers Can Purchase

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfDt6_0c7Uq9bt00

ORANGE (CBSLA) – The bulk item retailer Costco, as well as others, have returned to putting a limit on how many items of some products customers can purchase.

Getting a hold of a large stash of toilet paper or paper towels, for instance, might be more difficult than before.

“I mean, there’s nothing I can do, but its, I guess, almost going back to that whole toilet paper thing. Hope we don’t go in that direction again,” Danny Rujchanarong, a Costco customer, said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OretR_0c7Uq9bt00

A sign at the Garden Grove Costco over the paper products section said one package of Bounty and Kirkland brand paper towels per shopper. Employees said that certain cleaning products and cases of water were also being limited.

One shopper said had she’d known about the limits, she would’ve gotten the item because she remembers what it was like at the start of the pandemic.

Another customer, Diane Thuesen, said she thinks limits on the products will help them be more available to a greater number of people.

High demand for some items can be linked to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, but there’s also issues of delays in the supply chain system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3zGQ_0c7Uq9bt00 According to economist, it’s causing a huge back in the delivery of consumer goods. The traffic jam of cargo ships outside the ports of L.A. and Long Beach illustrates part of the problem.

“They just have not been able to get all that merchandise from the ports,” said Raymond Sfeir, a Chapman University Economics Professor. “The lines, they say, here in Port of LA and Long Beach is longer than at any other time.”

Outside Costco, Devon and Patty Bench spoke to CBSLA about the backup in the ports.

“If they get it there, they can’t transport it. So, that causes a backup all through the system,” Devon said.

“Hopefully, we can get people back to work in the ports and in trucking and get the supplies back out to the people,” Patty said.

Asked about the situation, Costco said over email that management had no comment on the matter. The company that makes Scott Toilet Paper and Kleenex said its monitoring the situation closely.

Comments / 15

arnold ziffal
8d ago

since the toilet paper and water is not from China(yet)... this must be another Demonrat scare tactic...won't work - bribem and his installers need to be gone

Reply
8
Grief
8d ago

God has limited your life and numbered your days for not keeping the commandments. Party hard cause your time is short and horrific curses are coming till you repent or perish. Good luck.

Reply(8)
6
Bob Stratton
8d ago

I like to think I’m a pretty smart guy. But I don’t understand all the hoarding. I know about the in-anility to shop through the ports. I am of the impression that Costco toilet paper is made in the states. Everything they have that comes wrapped in childproof plastic I can live without

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Retailers And Customers Feeling Strain Of Supply Chain Logjam

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A logjam of cargo ships at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has created a ripple effect felt by retailers, restaurants and, now, the customers they serve. (credit: CBS) “There’s things we ordered back in January that we still haven’t received and may not receive ever,” said Jessica Goldfarb, owner of the gift shop Limonaia in Santa Monica. The backup at the ports, along with a labor shortage and 500,000 containers waiting to be unloaded, has business owners like Goldfarb struggling to meet the needs of their business and customers. “There’s just like layers and layers and layers of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sitting On Money: Angelenos Cash In On Booming Real Estate Market With ADUs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the pandemic hit, many people suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands and got to work with home improvements, so much so that it drove up the cost of lumber. This period then prompted one of the hottest trends: turning homes into income property. “It’s been more financially helpful than we even thought it would be,” landlord Mike Horowitz tells CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques. A charming cottage studio in the backyard of the Horowitz home in Atwater Village has become a little slice of paradise. Until a few years ago, it was a...
REAL ESTATE
CBS LA

Bank Of America’s Online Services Goes Down For Customers Nationwide Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of Bank of America customers nationwide were having issues accessing their financial accounts Friday after the banking giant experienced a massive system outage. The bank confirmed that there were issues with its system, but not did not provide details. People took to social media to say they were unable to access their accounts either through the app, at ATMs or in Bank of America branches. “Some customers may be unable to access online banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure,” the banking giant wrote on its website. “We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy