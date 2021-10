The 2021 competition cheerleading season started off strong for Mary Persons this past Saturday. Mary Persons’ cheerleaders competed in their first event of the season at the Middle Georgia Cheer Classic hosted by Houston County High School in Warner Robins. Their overall score was one of the highest first performances in Mary Persons’ history. Coach Kyle Ward said the plan is to get stronger and improve their score at each competition this season.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO