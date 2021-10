It’s down to the last week of the regular season, with the White Sox suddenly having a chance for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, thanks to the current collapse of the Astros. That chance isn’t large, because the Sox still trail Houston by three games (effectively four, due to the tiebreaker), but the Astros face Tampa Bay and Oakland to finish the season and the White Sox get a whole lot of Detroit, beginning today.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO