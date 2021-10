The Haunting at Bear Branch, The Woods, will be scaring up fun Friday and Saturday evenings in October at Bear Branch Park (5200 Research Forest Drive). THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Fear is waiting for you! Have you perfected your scream? The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce the evening frights in October are back with The Haunting at Bear Branch Park (5310 Research Forest Drive) Replenish your thirst for terror with this year’s theme “The Woods”. Find ultimate thrills as you roam a half-mile trail of nightfall's most horrifying creatures lurking behind you at every turn.

