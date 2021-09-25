Lew-Port stymied by Maryvale in return from COVID-19 hiatus

CHEEKTOWAGA — A win would have been nice, but Lewiston-Porter High School was just glad to be back on the football field. The Lancers missed the last two games due to one COVID-19 case and nearly the entire team being considered close contacts after a lightning storm forced the team into one room to take cover. They were back on the field against Maryvale in a Class B North road game Friday, and some of the layover effects were evident.