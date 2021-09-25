Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 24

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
Thousands of people rallied nationwide Saturday for the Women's March in support of abortion rights after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law that bans nearly all abortions in the state. The headlining "Rally For Abortion Justice" began at 10 a.m. with a faith gathering at Freedom Plaza in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s favorite sayings, a guidepost for Democrats in trying times: “Our diversity is our strength. Our unity is our power.”. But as Democrats try to usher President Joe Biden’s expansive federal government overhaul into law, it’s the party’s diversity of progressive...
Democratic lawmakers on Sunday offered numerous options for pathways for the potential to pass the stalled infrastructure bill and reconciliation package after failing to bring either key measures of the Biden administration to a vote in the House last week. Some lawmakers said they were confident that they would be...
Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday,...
At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
The U.S. accused China of "provocative military activity" Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes near Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan's Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets entered its air defense identification zone Sunday, after, it said, 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached on its airspace Saturday.
A body believed to be of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano was found Saturday near an apartment complex in Orange County, law enforcement authorities said. "Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone today," Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. "Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different."
