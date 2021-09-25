Noem Opens Call To Student Artists

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Arts Council have announced the launch of the Governor’s Student Art Competition. The Arts Council is now accepting submissions on behalf of the governor. All South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to participate in this program. Selected student work from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2022. The divisions are organized as Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.