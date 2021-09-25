‘Dateline’ Season 30 Premieres as Two-Hour Special with Keith Morrison and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Last night's season premiere of Grey's Anatomy had, to put it mildly, a lot of hype. Since the last season wrapped, there has been a serious amount of speculation that season 18 will be the last time we get to hang out with the Grey Sloan doctors. On top of that, it was announced that Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery, would return this season, along with a few other actors Grey's had previously said goodbye to. And the promos for the episode had teased the major return of a character, so fans went into last night's premiere assuming they'd get an Addison/Meredith reunion. No such luck.

