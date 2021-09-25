CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Dateline’ Season 30 Premieres as Two-Hour Special with Keith Morrison and Fans Can’t Get Enough

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the 30th season premiere of NBC’s Dateline, fans cannot get enough of the two-hour special with the show’s correspondent, Keith Morrison. As previously reported, the Dateline two-hour episode featured a triple murder that had left authorities completely dumbfounded. One detective told Morrison that the victims were not the typical victims of violent crimes. The case was also described as “extremely alarming and unique” to authorities.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

DATELINE NBC, THE OG OF TRUE-CRIME, KICKS OFF 30TH MILESTONE SEASON THIS FRIDAY WITH ALL-NEW TWO-HOUR BROADCAST ON A KENTUCKY TRIPLE MURDER

PLUS: Special ‘Dateline’ Podcast Episode Debuts Today, Featuring Most Memorable Reports. All This Week, Peacock’s ‘DATELINE 24/7’ Channel Streaming ‘Dateline@30: The Marathon’. Over 28 Billion Minutes of ‘Dateline’ Watched on NBC & NBC Digital Last Season. September 22, 2021 – Dateline NBC will kick off its 30th season this Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cosmopolitan

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Very Upset Kate Walsh Didn’t Make an Appearance in the Season Premiere

Last night's season premiere of Grey's Anatomy had, to put it mildly, a lot of hype. Since the last season wrapped, there has been a serious amount of speculation that season 18 will be the last time we get to hang out with the Grey Sloan doctors. On top of that, it was announced that Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery, would return this season, along with a few other actors Grey's had previously said goodbye to. And the promos for the episode had teased the major return of a character, so fans went into last night's premiere assuming they'd get an Addison/Meredith reunion. No such luck.
TV SERIES
townandcountrymag.com

'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Drops Major Career News and Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As if Hoda Kotb isn’t busy enough already, the Today show star recently unveiled a “secret project” she’s been working on — and it's super exciting. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old mother of two announced that she’s officially launching a new podcast called Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Standing at the Today Plaza in New York City, Hoda shared the thrilling news with fellow NBC stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
Andrea Canning
Person
Lester Holt
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Premiere#Nbc
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts marked an important family milestone on Monday. Taking to Instagram, mom-of-two Deborah revealed that it was time for their son Nick to return to high school - and the teen even posed for some back-to-school photos at Deborah's request. WATCH: Al Roker celebrates...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Sharon Osbourne ‘Betrayed’ By The Talk Co-Hosts After Making ‘Secret Pact’?? Read All Her Accusations In New Interview Post Racism Controversy!

Sharon Osbourne is back — but, no, she hasn’t changed her opinions on those racism allegations. In an exclusive interview with Dailymail.com on Monday, the former talk show host opened up about her controversial breakdown on The Talk earlier in the year — which got her fired from the show after being deemed a “racist” for comments made to co-host Sheryl Underwood in defense of Piers Morgan’s coverage of Meghan Markle. After getting “canceled” by many on social media, the 68-year-old got candid about the aftermath of receiving death threats and cutting ties with former friends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

230K+
Followers
24K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy