‘Dateline’ Season 30 Premieres as Two-Hour Special with Keith Morrison and Fans Can’t Get Enough
Following the 30th season premiere of NBC’s Dateline, fans cannot get enough of the two-hour special with the show’s correspondent, Keith Morrison. As previously reported, the Dateline two-hour episode featured a triple murder that had left authorities completely dumbfounded. One detective told Morrison that the victims were not the typical victims of violent crimes. The case was also described as “extremely alarming and unique” to authorities.outsider.com
Comments / 0