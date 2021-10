The football field isn't the only place where LSU proves its worth, and this video out of Carencro is living proof. Our entire community was saddened to hear the tragic news that Kevione Faulk, daughter of Kevin Faulk, had suddenly passed back on September 13. Since then, there has been an outpouring of condolences from friends, family, and strangers alike—including the LSU Football team.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO