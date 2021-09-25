Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A driver was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth following a crash in Sandwich. The crash happened sometime after 10 PM Friday on Route 6 westbound near Exit 63 (old exit 4). The vehicle crashed into the woods in the median. The cause of the crash is under investigation by […] The post Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
AJAX, La. -- A north Natchitoches Parish woman was seriously injured Monday when she was ejected from her car in a crash on Interstate 49, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 12:37 p.m. just north of the Ajax exit in Natchitoches Parish. The driver, a...
WEST YARMOUTH – A serious crash was reported on Route 28 in West Yarmouth about 4:30 PM. The crash happened in front of The Cove resort. A Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus collided with the Focus then striking a tree. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly that victim to a trauma center. Route 28 was closed between Town Brook Road and Trader’s Lane unit about 8 PM. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO – A car driven by an Odessa resident crash early Sunday morning, causing injuries to a passenger. State troopers were at I-70 eastbound, west of Route BB, where the vehicle driven by Cory Blackman, 31, traveled off the left side of the highway, striking the median cable. A passenger, Zachary Lindberg, 32, was taken to Centerpoint Hospital with minor injuries.
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood.
Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others.
It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler.
Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lopez is expected to be arraigned Sunday
SANDWICH — The victim of a fatal crash on Friday on Route 6 between Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road was identified by Massachusetts State Police as 18-year-old Andrew Degan of Sandwich. Police responded to the scene early Friday at 5:50 a.m. According to state police, a Toyota sedan went...
WASHINGTON TWP. – Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Beechwood Avenue NE north of Bayton Street. Logan J. Stancato, 23, of Beloit, was driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot south on Beechwood at 1:58 p.m. when he went left of center, forcing a northbound 2007 Honda CR-V driven by Ann Louis Schen, 82 of Alliance off the right side of the road and colliding with the vehicle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A man is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Dartmouth Saturday night. Police responded to Hathaway Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of a single crash. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle, as well...
KASSON -- A Preston man suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle collision Saturday, Sept. 18, on US Highway 14 in Kasson. Javier Itehua Quiahua, 26, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, and Madison Elizabeth Ryg, 20, of Janesville, Minn., was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus eastbound on Highway 14 at 10:46 p.m.
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver was injured in a crash that occurred in Union Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:43 a.m. on Monday, September 20, on Turner Road just east of Tomski Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.
FALMOUTH – A car apparently lost control and ended up on its side against a tree in Falmouth about 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Central Avenue at River Haven Lane. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and evaluated. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Driver escapes serious injury after car hits tree and rolls on side in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WEST LAFAYETTE — A 3-year-old child was killed and his mother seriously injured Sept. 21 after the driver crashed their vehicle into a tree along Jackson Highway. The driver, Grace Lescalleet, 24, of West Lafayette, and her 3-year-old son were traveling west in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway in her blue 2020 Honda Accord when she allegedly failed to negotiate a curve, left the right side of the road, crashed through a fence and continued 300 more feet before crashing head-on into a tree.
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - A Red Wing man was seriously injured in a traffic crash early Tuesday that was caused by a wrong-way driver who had reportedly been drinking. The head-on wreck happened just after midnight in rural Goodhue County. According to the State Patrol, a vehicle...
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Niceville residents were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Mid Bay Bridge Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says in a release a 35-year-old woman driving South at about 3 p.m near the toll plaza crossed into the Northbound lane colliding with a Nissan Pathfinder.
GEORGETOWN TWP. — One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Baldwin Street and Baldwin Woods Drive in Georgetown Township. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Upon arrival, they learned a UPS delivery truck, driven by a 31-year-old Kentwood man, was turning left from eastbound Baldwin Street to northbound Baldwin Woods Drive.
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after multiple people were seriously injured in a violent wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Westboro overnight, officials said. A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound high-speed lane when it was hit head-on by a vehicle...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–A serious accident happened on Route 130 south bound near Deans Rhode Hall Rd, at approximately 7:15 p.m. last night September 24, 2021. Fire Departments and the first aid squad responded to the scene for reported entrapment. South Brunswick Police sent at NIXLE Alert at 7:36 p.m....
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is seriously injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Fort Wayne. Just after 2:30 p.m. emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Bruick Road and Ehle Road investigating the crash. One person is seriously injured, according to dispatch. Crews shut down...
DENTON, Md. – A multi-vehicle crash in Denton sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. We’re told the accident occurred just before 1 p.m., on westbound Shore Highway just west of Gay Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Ford passenger car, being driven by 38-year-old Marquise Jackson, was traveling east on Shore Highway when it crossed the median into westbound traffic, hitting a 2015 GMC SUV, driven by 73-year-old Claudia Yanacek, head on. Yanacek’s vehicle then spun and hit a tractor trailer being driven by 62-year-old Tia Gaines.
