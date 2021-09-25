CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin, Vanessa Hudgens, Daddy Yankee, and more stunning celebs in Rihanna’s fashion show

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 9 days ago

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 is all the internet can talk about tonight as the fashion show streams on Amazon. The one-of-a-kind, diverse and inclusive event includes stunning performances by﻿ Daddy Yankee, and celebrity appearances by stars like Cindy Crawford and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. Ricky Martin’s performance practically broke Twitter as everyone gushed over his vocals, even the non-Spanish speakers. It’s obvious Rihanna knew just who she wanted for her perfectly tailored show- take a look at some of the stunning celebrities that were a part of her show below.


Ricky Martin

Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski

Cindy Crawford

Daddy Yankee

Lourdes Leon

BIA

Erykah Badu

Precious Lee

Irina Shayk

