Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon hosted West Lyon as they wrapped up the Orab homecoming week. It was the Wildcats that left town with a 36-6 win. West Lyon scored on the games first possession as they went 72 yards for the score. Hunter Jacobson went in from 15 yards out. A 2-point conversion attempt was good as Jude Moser went in to make it 8-0 with 9:18 left in the first quarter.