Friday football: Elida smothers Defiance, 17-7
ELIDA — Penalties and turnovers held Defiance back from a second straight victory as the Bulldogs were held out of the endzone offensively in a 17-7 loss at Elida on Friday. After committing 13 miscues for over 100 yards in a 41-14 win at Kenton last week, Defiance (2-4, 1-4 WBL) tallied nine flags for 60 yards in Friday’s setback at Kenton. After falling behind 17-0 in the second period, the Bulldogs turned the ball over six times against Elida in a comeback attempt, including five interceptions.www.crescent-news.com
