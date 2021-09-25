CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elida, OH

Friday football: Elida smothers Defiance, 17-7

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIDA — Penalties and turnovers held Defiance back from a second straight victory as the Bulldogs were held out of the endzone offensively in a 17-7 loss at Elida on Friday. After committing 13 miscues for over 100 yards in a 41-14 win at Kenton last week, Defiance (2-4, 1-4 WBL) tallied nine flags for 60 yards in Friday’s setback at Kenton. After falling behind 17-0 in the second period, the Bulldogs turned the ball over six times against Elida in a comeback attempt, including five interceptions.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
WALB 10

Week 7: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s an exciting week because, for the first time in 2021, the Game of the Week keeps us in town for the biggest game the Good Life City has seen this season so far. Westover and Dougherty are set to meet at Hugh Mills Stadium with a lot of bragging rights on the line. A rivalry that has been one-sided for quite some time now, the Pats have not lost since 2009. But the Trojans enter with all the hype, unbeaten, and a ranking next to their name within 4-A. Westover looks to spoil that party and someone is looking to prove Friday night they are the best team in the Good Life City.
ALBANY, GA
Crescent-News

Blitz: Defiance looks to build off big win against Elida

Defiance got a confidence boost a week ago as the Bulldogs pounded Kenton 47-14 to snap a 14-year losing streak to the Wildcats and earn their first Western Buckeye League win of the season. The 2-3 Bulldogs (1-3 WBL) now get their second shot of the season at starting a...
ELIDA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Defiance, OH
Defiance, OH
Football
Defiance, OH
Sports
City
Elida, OH
The Big Lead

Chase Young Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer Call on Matt Ryan

Chase Young is the latest victim of the NFL's emphasis on eliminating contact with the quarterback from football. On a 4th and 2 play Young chased down Matt Ryan in the backfield as the was trying to throw the ball down field. Ryan pump faked and Young put his hands...
NFL
Daily Journal

Fredericktown Football Homecoming, Friday

Fredericktown High School will hold its football Homecoming activities this Friday night (Sept. 24). The Fredericktown High School JROTC will have its annual Football Homecoming Chili Supper, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the high school cafeteria. This will be a carryout only dinner. The cost is $6 for adults ($7 at the door) and $4 for children 3-12 ($5 at the door).
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wbl#Dhs
Vermillion Plain Talk

C-Hawks Overwhelm Tanagers 42-7 In Friday Football Action

The Vermillion Tanagers football squad traveled to Canton Friday, Sept. 17 and learned that the C-Hawks number one ranking comes not only from talent, but also from their ability to surprise their opponents. The C-Hawks overwhelmed Vermillion on the gridiron, defeating the Tanagers 42-7 by inflicting all of their damage...
VERMILLION, SD
Crescent-News

Tuesday boys golf: Wauseon earns win over NC

WAUSEON — Wauseon tuned up before the upcoming sectional tournaments with a six-shot win over North Central in boys golf action at Ironwood Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. Andy Scherer shot 37 to earn match medalist honors for the Indians, which finished with a team score of 171. Jackson Gleckler wasn't far behind for the Tribe with a 40, matching Zach Hayes' card-topping score for NC.
WAUSEON, OH
WFMJ.com

Football: East - Mooney cancelled Friday

The East -Mooney football game has been cancelled due to covid-19 issues in the Golden Bears program. Earlier this week, Chaney and Ursuline were also cancelled due to covid issues in the Cowboys program.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Madison!

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September features a preview of what could be the final game in 11A come championship week in November at the Dakota Dome. #1 Canton visits #2 Madison tonight and our Football Friday Tailgate Tour rolled into Trojan Field to...
MADISON, SD
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson to honor 1971 football team on Friday

The Jefferson High Foundation and the Dragon football team will honor the 1971 region championship team along with coaches, cheerleaders and band members on Friday before the Jefferson-Flowery Branch game at Memorial Stadium. Although relatively small in size and number, the 1971 squad is considered one of the best in...
JEFFERSON, GA
chatsports.com

Washington Football Team Game Sunday: WFT vs Falcons odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

It’s officially put up or shut up time for the Washington Football Team after they fell to 1-2 in humiliating fashion against Buffalo in Week 3. Luckily for Washington, they have a get-right game vs Atlanta this weekend. The only problem? The Falcons are fresh off beating the Giants and the WFT needed a Dexter Lawrence offsides penalty to squeak by New York in Week 2.
NFL
Crescent-News

College football: Defiance falls just short of comeback against Alfred State

Fresh off a bye week, Defiance College football wanted to try and turn the corner on a season that had seen them be outscored 92-7 in the first two games. The Yellow Jackets (0-3) certainly made headway towards that goal on Saturday, gaining some confidence in a 35-28 loss to Alfred State (N.Y.) that saw DC score 21 straight second-half points to tie the game up in the fourth quarter.
DEFIANCE, OH
chatsports.com

Football Routs Wagner, 41-7

PHILADELPHIA – The Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0) defeated the Wagner Seahawks (0-4, 0-2) by a score of 41-7. The win marks the first one at home this season for the Owls. After falling behind 7-0 after Wagner's first drive, Temple responded nicely, rattling off 41 straight points to win in convincing fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
shoredailynews.com

Broadwater victorious in Friday evening Football

The Broadwater Academy Vikings traveled to Brunswick Academy last night and defeated them by a score of 38 to 12. Broadwater moves to 2-3 on the season. The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Greenbrier Christian last night and lost by a score of 34 to 13. The Ponies fall to 0-6 on the season.
FOOTBALL
republictimes.net

Bulldogs fall in overtime

In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference football clash, Waterloo lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime Friday night to Civic Memorial, 27-24. The Bulldogs struck first via a 15-yard touchdown run by Jack McFarlane to make it 6-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter. The second quarter belonged...
WATERLOO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy