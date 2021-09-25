Friday football: Elida smothers Defiance, 17-7

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s an exciting week because, for the first time in 2021, the Game of the Week keeps us in town for the biggest game the Good Life City has seen this season so far. Westover and Dougherty are set to meet at Hugh Mills Stadium with a lot of bragging rights on the line. A rivalry that has been one-sided for quite some time now, the Pats have not lost since 2009. But the Trojans enter with all the hype, unbeaten, and a ranking next to their name within 4-A. Westover looks to spoil that party and someone is looking to prove Friday night they are the best team in the Good Life City.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO