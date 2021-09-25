Employees Around the World Are Hoping To Bring Casual Clothing Back Into the Office
As many companies across the globe shifted to hybrid or work-from-home models due to COVID-19, attitudes on dressing “work appropriate” have begun to shift. A new study conducted by lululemon across 11 global markets suggests that casual workwear is the way forward, with some millennial employees even expressing that they would consider leaving their jobs if they were made to dress professionally again.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0