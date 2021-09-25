CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boruto Makes Sneaky Updates to Opening Theme

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations made some sneaky changes to the anime's opening theme sequence with the newest episode! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the adaptation's take on the Kawaki saga, and with it the final fight between Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Isshiki Otsutsuki. This fight has shown fans quite a bit as not only has the anime demonstrated just how powerful of an opponent Isshiki is going to be, but just how far Naruto and Sasuke need to push themselves in order to overcome him. Naruto even debuted a brand new form as a result of it all.

