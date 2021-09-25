CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Hanover football stops Stark, improves to 4-0

Valley News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER — Hanover High School football continued its undefeated run to begin 2021 on Friday, taking down John Stark, 41-8, at Merriman-Branch Field. Hanover (4-0) scored touchdowns on its first six drives of the game — and only saw one drive end without a trip to the end zone. Defensively, HHS shut down John Stark’s double-wing rushing attack for much of the game. The Generals didn’t cross midfield for the first time until the middle of the third quarter.

