CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Recap: Bronx Bombers return as Yankees take game one from from the Red Sox

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight the New York Yankees entered one of their most critical series of the season in an effort to hold on to a wild-card berth in the postseason. The New York Yankees opened a three-game series with their traditional age-long rivals Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Yankees put ace Gerrit Cole on the mound to face one of the Red Sox’s most successful pitchers Nathan Eovaldi in that effort. The effort came up big as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-3.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankee homers win a hard fought game against the Blue Jays

With new urgency, tonight, the New York Yankees entered the last game of the Toronto Blue Jays series at Roger’s Center in Toronto with a need to win the rubber game of the series. The Yankees won the first game 7-2 but lost the second game in a 6-5 squeaker. The must-win would allow the Yankees to keep the wild card home field advantage even if the Red Sox win their game with the Orioles. The Yankees relied on Corey Kluber to get the win over the likely Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray. At the end of the night, the Yankee homers powered the way to a 6-2 win in the game.
MLB
newsnet5

Indians prepare to take on New York Yankees

New York and Cleveland will play on Sunday. The Yankees are 42-32 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364. The Indians are 36-38 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a...
SPORTS
Union Leader

Red Sox look at take down Mets before Yankees series

Before a highly anticipated weekend showdown with their bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox look to finish taking care of business against the visiting New York Mets in the finale of a two-game series Wednesday night. The Red Sox won the opener 6-3 on Tuesday behind a four-RBI performance from...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Kyle Higashioka
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from embarrassing loss to the Indians

If the New York Yankees were pleased with themselves after their shutout of the Indians on Friday night, they have to be at least equally embarrassed by the loss they suffered last night. In an ugly game with little Yankee hitting, the Yankees lost the second game 11-3 against the poor hitting Cleveland team. The Indians have only six other teams the hit less than they do.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees: Live updates from Game 147

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Indians take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees on Sunday in the Bronx. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Joe Noga and Paul Hoynes. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Indians merchandise...
MLB
CBS Boston

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
MLB
vavel.com

Highlights and Runs: New York Yankees 8-3 Boston Red Sox in MLB 2021

The New York team wins the first of the series against the Red Sox, closing the gap in the American League wild card race. Boone's team is one game behind Boston and two games behind Toronto and Seattle, who are their pursuers in the wild card race. 10:55 PM2 hours...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#New York Yankees Recap#Bronx Bombers#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Giancarlo Stanton can’t be stopped as Yankees win against the Jays

The New York Yankees were in Toronto, Canada, tonight for the first game of three against the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series that may decide if they go to the postseason or not. The Yankees miraculously swept the Red Sox in a three-game series with their rival. The Yankees have won their lasts six games in a row. Coincidentally ever since Nestor Cortes Jr. bought the Yankees a pet turtle that they named “Bonxie” the Yankees have won. Bronxie or more likely Giancarlo Stanton led the Yankees to their seventh win in a row. The score was the Yankees 7 and the Blue Jays 2.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees bested the Red Sox Friday in the first game of the three-game rivalry series. New York scored seven runs early to put away Boston in its 8-3 win. The victory increased the Yankees' lead for the second wild card in the American League to two games over the Blue Jays and Mariners. They also now trail the Red Sox by just one game for the first wild card.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Luis Severino returns, Yankees win 7-1 with three homers

The New York Yankees won the first game last night against the Texas Rangers in a close 4-3 victory. Tonight they were looking to win a second game and create a streak that would regain a wild-card berth in the AL East. Jordan Montgomery was on the mound for the Yankees and Dane Dunning for the Rangers. Montgomery got the job done, helped by three home runs. New York Yankees 7 Texas Rangers 1, as the Yankee took the series.
MLB
Over the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Mets, Previewing the Yankees

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series as well as a preview of whatever is next on the Red Sox docket. In today’s show, we look back at the weekend in Fenway against the New York Mets and take a look at the huge upcoming series against the New York Yankees.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Super hot Stanton powered the Yankees to sweep of the Red Sox

The New York Yankees, greedy as ever, entered tonight’s game at Fenway Park looking to sweep the rival Red Sox as they looked for the home-field advantage in the wild-card race. The age-old rivalry was in full force as they looked to shame their rivals with a sweep this late in the season and knock them out of the number one spot in the wild card. In that effort, they sent Jordan Montgomery to the mound at Fenway to face the supposed ace, Eduardo Rodriguez.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees lose a squeaker in the eighth at Rogers’ Center

After an incredible run of winning seven games in a row, the New York Yankees hoped to win another one tonight, taking the series from the Blue Jays. The Yankees swept the Red Sox and, with the win last night, retook the number one berth in the wild card race, gaining home-field advantage and putting the Red Sox two games behind, but the Yankees couldn’t get complacent as the Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners were nipping at their heels.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy