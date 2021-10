Following a gut-wrenching 14-15 loss at the hands of the rival Marshall Cardinals in Week 5, the Waterloo Pirates were out to purge their demons Friday, Sept. 24. The unfortunate recipient of this retaliation was Palmyra-Eagle. The Panthers entered the game 0-5 and had been outscored in the previous two weeks 110-6. Well, make it 171-6 in their last three games. Waterloo whomped the Panthers 61-0, moving to 4-2 on the season.

