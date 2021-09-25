CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Working at GB News almost gave me a breakdown, claims Andrew Neil

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqdrr_0c7UbYk000
Presenter Andrew Neil prepares to broadcast from a studio during the launch event for new TV channel GB News (Yui Mok/PA (PA Wire)

Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil said he “came close to a breakdown” during his time at GB News after suffering from stress due to the fledgling station’s technical problems.

Neil announced his departure from the channel in a tweet earlier this month where he said it was “time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts”.

But the split between the new channel and its chairman and lead presenter has become increasingly bitter, with the 72-year-old since saying his former employer “unilaterally” cancelled his exit deal and he “couldn’t be happier” to have severed ties.

And in an interview with the Daily Mail, Neil said he walked away from a £4 million contract but added continuing with the channel “would have killed me”.

“It was a big decision but I frankly couldn’t care if it was £40 million,” he said.

Speaking previously on Question Time, Neil said he had been in a “minority of one” over the future direction of GB News, which has been accused of trying to import Fox News-style journalism to the UK.

“More and more differences emerged between myself and the other senior managers and the board of GB News,” he said.

But in the interview with the Mail, he said he felt like he could no longer continue after the first week.

He said: “It just got worse and worse. At one stage, we were waiting to go on air and the whole system went down. It had to be rebooted and we only managed it with 15 seconds to spare.

“That stress was just huge. It meant you couldn’t think about the journalism.

“By the end of that first week, I knew I had to get out. It was really beginning to affect my health. I wasn’t sleeping. I was waking up at two or three in the morning.”

He added the stress gave him a “constant knot in my stomach” and the paper reported two directors suggested Neil take July and August off with a promise the early glitches would be sorted by September.

A number of big names joined GB News for its launch including ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Guto Harri quit the channel following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players, while other staff members have reportedly left.

In a statement from the channel carried by the Mail, a spokesman said: “At no point did Andrew raise concerns of the editorial direction of GB News moving to the right.

“As with all companies, decision-making rests with the board, and GB News is no different.

“As a member of the board, Andrew had the same rights and abilities to raise concerns, and he was privy to all decisions.

“The board allowed Andrew time off over the summer to recharge his batteries. He subsequently asked to leave and the board agreed to this request.

“The terms of his departure were properly negotiated and documented, with Andrew taking legal advice throughout.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrew Neil tears into GB News and vows he will never appear on channel again over ‘smears and lies’

Andrew Neil has torn into GB News, accusing the network of leaking “smears” to a newspaper.The veteran journalist resigned as the chairman and lead presenter of GB News last week, saying he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.Yesterday evening (22 September), Neil lashed out at the broadcaster over his exit and insisted he would never appear on the network again.He tweeted: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. Leaving me free...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Neil and GB News are having a very public divorce – and it’s delicious

If a news channel implodes and no one is around to watch it, does it even matter? The answer, as with all philosophical questions, is complicated. It shouldn’t matter, for you can hardly miss watching something you never watched in the first place. But then again it does matter if the person at the heart of said implosion is also having the mother of all public tantrums. You see, it’s so much fun to watch the tantrum that you simply can’t ignore the implosion that caused it. As I say, it’s complicated.I refer, of course, to GB News and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Tearful Andrew Neil’s tales of woe about GB News leave his critics unmoved

Andrew Neil’s tearful revelations this weekend about amateurism at GB News showed a lack of understanding of broadcasting, according to LBC radio presenter James O’Brien. “Neil believes that whatever success he enjoyed at the BBC had nothing to do with the BBC – which he subjected to unseemly and ungrateful attacks the moment he was out of the door – and everything to do with him,” said O’Brien, joining those reacting this weekend to Neil’s emotional revelations about his time with GB News, which he now describes as “the worst eight months in my career”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guto Harri
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Simon Mccoy
Person
Alastair Stewart
Telegraph

With Andrew Neil gone, can Alastair Stewart save GB News?

In Alastair Stewart’s Hampshire farmhouse bathroom hangs a newspaper cartoon of him fronting the first party leaders’ debate in 2010, when these were still a novelty. It shows a Gogglebox-like couple musing that they don’t much rate the candidates – Cameron, Brown and Clegg – but would definitely vote for ‘that nice presenter’.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Why is a lefty like me working at GB News?

I’m a proud lefty. I joined the Labour Party as a teenager and am still a member today. I’m also a political journalist and to me, that means balancing the political debate. I take that very seriously.So what am I doing on GB News? It’s “right-wing, shouty telly” isn’t it? I’d ask you to watch my political show and draw your own conclusions as to whether there’s anything right wing or shouty about it. I promise that you’ll just get balanced and impartial debate. I’ve made thousands of political programmes and I’m proud that I’m doing this one differently.In...
ENTERTAINMENT
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#The Daily Mail#Time#The Board Of Gb News
ohmymag.co.uk

Royal Family: This is why Prince George will never become king

Novelist Hilary Mantel discussed with The Times her vision of what's to come for the British monarchy, including why she thinks Prince George will never be crowned king. Although technically speaking, Prince George would be third in line as heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II who is the sovereign, Mantel believes this scenario has very little chances of happening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew’s Royal Arrogance Is Unmatched. Except by Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew’s confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. “Everything you hear about Andrew’s personality is true and then some,” one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. “He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all.”
U.K.
Hello Magazine

How Prince Charles broke the Queen's golden food rule

The Queen and other members of the royal family are typically advised against eating specific foods, whether it's to avoid bad breath, prevent food poisoning or simply to follow Her Majesty's preferences – but Prince Charles doesn't always stick to the palace's recommendations. The British royal family are famously advised...
U.K.
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy