CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mistakes on bases hurt Tigers in 3-1 loss to Royals

Derrick
 9 days ago

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers recorded back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning but couldn't produce a run in what turned out to be their final scoring opportunity Friday night. Facing Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz, Niko Goodrum slapped a fastball into right field. Third base coach Ramon Santiago waved...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old is ending the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increase in 2022. On...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fall to Kansas City Royals, 3-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (74-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (65-83) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). GLOVE STORY:Is Miguel Cabrera better when he plays first base? 'It doesn't matter'. IN THE OF:Why 'being myself' is Daz Cameron's goal for latest opportunity. • BOX SCORE. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Royals 3, Tigers 1: They’re supposed to win on Miguel Cabrera night

After taking it to the best teams in the game for two weeks, the Tigers had a bit of a letdown game in this one. They were in it all the way, but a few crucial mistakes and poor ABs with runners on doomed their hopes in this one as the Royals won 3-1.
MLB
Yardbarker

Kris Bubic shoves in 2-1 Royals win over Tigers

The lefty had his best start as a Royal. Kris Bubic made his 29th Major League start on Sunday and it was the best of his young career. The 24-year old lefty tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-1 win over the Tigers to take the series. It was the first time in his MLB career he had tossed as many as seven shutout innings in a start. Whit Merrifield got the game started with a double off Tigers starter Wily Peralta, one of his three hits on the day. Nicky Lopez reached on a bunt single that moved Whit to third, and after a Salvador Perez strikeout, Andrew Benintendi plated Whit home with an RBI single. The Royals looked poised for a big inning after Carlos Santana walked to load the bases, but Adalberto Mondesi hit into a force out at home and Hunter Dozier struck out to end the threat, with the Royals up 1-0. The Royals had a runner in scoring position in the second, and loaded the bases in the third, but couldn’t put any runner across the plate. Cam Gallagher led off the fourth with a.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
FOX Sports

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night. The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining. Hernandez allowed two...
MLB
LJWORLD

Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday night. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two...
MLB
927thevan.com

Tigers fall 3-1 to KC on Miggy Appreciation Day

DETROIT, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Miggy Celebration Day at Comerica Park didn’t go exactly as planned, as Kansas City broke a 1-1 tie with runs in the 7th and 8th to pick up a 3-1 win over the Tigers in the opener of a 3-game series. Miguel Cabrera was being honored...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#The Detroit Tigers#Facing Kansas City Royals
wtvbam.com

Single from Castro gives Tigers comeback win over White Sox

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers opened their three-game series with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Chicago got out to a three-run lead in the top of the third inning after Eloy Jimenez doubled home Yoan Moncada. Carlos Rodon would struggle in the bottom of the frame and allowed the Tigers to tie the game at three.
MLB
fox2detroit.com

Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

DETROIT - Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
MLB
FOX Sports

Bubic scheduled to start for Royals at Tigers

LINE: Tigers -108, Royals -109; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will face off on Sunday. The Tigers are 42-37 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, . The Royals are 34-45 on the road. Kansas City has...
MLB
Detroit News

Down to the last strike, Tigers fall to Royals, 2-1, in series finale

Detroit — Just a few minutes before the Lions were beaten by a 66-yard field on the last play of the game Sunday, across the street the Tigers were beaten in their last strike, with the bases loaded. "That's baseball," said rookie Isaac Paredes, whose ninth-inning double came inches from...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers 5, Royals 1: The battle cats were back on Saturday night

The Battle Cats were back on Saturday night, with Miguel Cabrera in the starring role. After a close fought game through five innings, the Tigers took the lead and poured it on while the bullpen tied up the Royals, evening the series with a 5-1 victory. Tarik Skubal got off...
MLB
Royals Review

Friday Thread: Royals at Tigers

The final road series for the 2021 Royals gets underway tonight, as Kansas City takes on Detroit. The Royals haven’t won a game since Monday. Tonight, they send Carlos Hernandez to the hill to oppose Casey Mize. The Tigers have done a nice job overachieving this season. Supposed to be...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Wily Peralta inefficient, offense weak in Detroit Tigers' 2-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers veteran Wily Peralta wasn't sharp in Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. The 32-year-old needed 29 pitches in the first inning, 18 in the second, 21 in the third, 19 in the fourth and, finally, 13 just to get two outs in the fifth frame. As Peralta labored on the mound, his opponent — left-hander Kris Bubic — dealt seven scoreless innings.
MLB
Royals Review

Cleveland unleashes flurry of extra base hits to defeat Kowar and the Royals 8-3

Jackson Kowar has been inexplicably, horrifically bad this year at the big league level. Entering today, his ERA was 11.45 and his FIP was 7.12. Notably, he has made seven starts so far, and has given up less than four runs exactly once. Today, he continued this trend, giving up five runs in a mere 4.1 innings. The bullpen imploded behind him and the Royals offense just couldn’t keep up, gifting Cleveland a 8-3 win in their last home game ever as the Cleveland Racists.
MLB
Salina Post

Tiger volleyball fends off pesky Rangers for 3-1 victory

HAYS - Fort Hays State picked up its second win of the weekend on Sunday (Sept. 19) by holding off Northwestern Oklahoma State in a non-conference contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, but after the Rangers took set three the Tigers pulled out a tight set four to move to 7-4 on the season. NWOSU dropped to 1-10 overall.
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy