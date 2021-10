PHILADELPHIA -- Following Sunday’s 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looked like he had seen a ghost. While the Chiefs’ offense ran through the Eagles’ defense like the unit had Casper and his ghoulish uncles at linebacker, Sirianni’s bewilderment likely came from the realization that his squad had lost three straight games, largely due to self-inflicted wounds. The spooky showing by the defense, which gave up 471 total yards in the Week 4 loss, was just part of the problem.

