The Demon Deacons are undefeated, and one of the main reasons has been the steady play of quarterback Sam Hartman. He is the heart of the Wake Offense. He is averaging 260.8 total yards per contest, and has been responsible for ten scores. His 162.9 pass efficiency rating ranks 4th in the conference. Take a deep dive into how well Hartman's season has been going right here!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO