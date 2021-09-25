CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

CM Punk Defeats Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage (Clips)

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk was successful in his second AEW match, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in a hard-fought match on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Punk vs. Hobbs opened Friday’s show, and saw Hobbs take Punk to the limit before ultimately falling to the Go 2 Sleep. You can see clips from the match below.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Darby Allin
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Says It’d Be Awesome To Form Team With CM Punk In AEW

Bryan Danielson established himself as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time thanks to his incredible in-ring prowess and competing in various promotions all around the world. Danielson’s debut in AEW remains one of the most memorable in the company so far. Danielson wasn’t the only high-profile signing...
WWE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Names Her Favorite Sport To Watch Live

As much as Paige Spiranac loves golf, her actual favorite sport to watch in person is played indoors and in a much colder environment. During a recent appearance on the NHL and lifestyle podcast “Missin’ Curfew,” Spiranac said there is “nothing better” than watching hockey up close and personal. “It’s...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Grand Slam#Cmpunk#Tntdrama#Truewilliehobbs#Spinebuster
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on Eva Marie & Nia Jax From WWE SmackDown

– According to a report by PWInsider, Eva Marie was backstage at last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which featured Night 1 of the WWE Draft. Eva Marie was reportedly seen wearing a sling all throughout last night as she continued to sell the injury from the attack by Shayna Baszler earlier this week on Raw.
WWE
411mania.com

Chad Gable’s Friends Reportedly Hoping He Joins AEW

It’s uncertain when Chad Gable’s WWE contract is up, but a new report notes that his friends are hoping he goes to AEW when it is. It was noted on Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that friends of Gable believe he’d be a good fit in AEW and are hoping he decides to make the jump when he has the chance.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Asks Fans Which Ring Attire He Should Wear On AEW Rampage

During this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, CM Punk will be facing Powerhouse Hobbs in singles competition. As many of you know, Hobbs slammed Punk through a table last week on AEW Dynamite. Punk took to Twitter earlier this week and polled fans on what kind of...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage News – CM Punk Defeats Powerhouse Hobbs, More

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in an awesome match that opened the show. The finish of the match came when CM Punk hit Powerhouse Hobbs with his “Go 2 Sleep” finisher. CM Punk is now 2-0 in AEW, as he defeated...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Sets New Record For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During the chat, he noted that they had sold over 100,000 CM Punk shirts. Khan said,. “What he’s done for our attendance, record TV ratings, record PPV buys. We set a live attendance mark in Chicago. We’ve set all new kinds of merchandising records . We sold over a 100,000 CM Punk shirts. We’ve sold thousands and thousands of ice cream bars since he started giving those away. You know, he’s absolutely changed our business. And that was the expectation when he came in. I spent years literally talking to CM Punk, talking to him about AEW, what it could be and how much it would mean to us if he could come back to the ring in AEW. He’s doing it.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Reacts To AEW’s Deal With The Owen Hart Foundation, More

During a recent appearance on the “Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker” podcast, CM Punk commented on the deal between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On if he watched AEW before his signing: “Yeah, off and on. There’s shows...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (9/24)

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will be the special two-hour Grand Slam edition, taped earlier this week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. You can click here for full spoilers. The following matches were taped for tonight’s show:. * CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. * Adam Cole...
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Introduces Living Colour at Riot Fest (Video)

– As previously reported, AEW star CM Punk recently attended the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois and hung out with Living Colour, the band behind the song “Cult of Personality,” which Punk uses as his entrance theme. A video has now surfaced of Punk introducing the band at the festival, which you can see below:
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Tony Khan Explains Why CM Punk Has Already Been a Massive Success for AEW

CM Punk's arrival in AEW has already resulted in some great business for the young promotion. His debut on the Aug. 20 edition of AEW Rampage gave that drew a big rating and sold out Chicago's United Center in five minutes, his debut match at All Out against Darby Allin contributed to the show getting more than 200,000 pay-per-view buys and his first official AEW shirt has broken multiple sales records for Pro Wrestling Tees. While appearing on Busted Open Radio this past week, Khan confirmed AEW had already sold more than 100,000 of those shirts, along with thousands of his specialty ice cream bars.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Changes Up Ring Gear For This Week’s AEW Rampage (Spoiler)

AEW Superstar CM Punk held a Twitter poll earlier this week where he asked fans if they’d like to see him continue wearing long tights or switch back to his traditional trunks. In response to this, wrestling fans overwhelmingly voted 74% for Punk going back to wearing his trunks. In...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Reveals His Top 3 AEW Dream Matches

CM Punk has set the wrestling world on fire in recent weeks as he made his AEW debut last month, and has since returned to the ring in All Elite Wrestling. Punk picked up a win over Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view, and he also picked up another big win over Powerhouse Hobbs on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy