VANCOUVER, Wash. — A new state law is set to take effect Friday in Washington ending the use of single-use plastic bags at checkout counters in stores and businesses. Starting Oct. 1, people will need to have their own reusable bag while going to the store or they will be charged an 8-cent fee for a recycled one. The ban does not stop the use of smaller plastic bags, used for meat or produce, or medications at the pharmacy.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO