NFL says Panthers vs. Texans set TNF viewing records

By Justin Rudolph about 6 hours
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans was the NFL network’s most-watched Thursday Night Football game since 2018, according to NFL media. This metric takes into account both standard TV and digital viewers. The numbers also say that overall viewership was up plus 35% in comparison to last year’s Thursday night Week 3 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. And it was up 25% over NFL Network’s 2020 exclusive Thursday Night Football three-game average.

Related
Yardbarker

Texans' Offense vs. Panthers: Inconsistent, Inept

The Houston Texans fell to 1-2 Thursday night, thanks to a mixed performance during their 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The key to their loss? A hapless offense. Since his arrival, head coach David Culley had made it clear that the Texans were going to be a run-heavy team. This was evident throughout the preseason, with their free-agent signings, and in the first two weeks of the regular season.
NFL
Yardbarker

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Texans

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are set to open up week three of the 2021 season this evening at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network and FOX. To read up on everything you need to know...
NFL
Yardbarker

Special Teams: Major Issue For Texans vs. Panthers

- Joey Slye misfired on an extra point. Andre Roberts muffed another punt. It was a repeat performance Thursday night at NRG Stadium, a nightmarish special teams performance that keeps happening at home and on the road. Last time it was against the Cleveland Browns. This time, it was against...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with the undefeated Carolina Panthers going down to Texas to face the 1-1 Houston Texans. Rookie QB Davis Mills will get his first NFL start after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the first half last week. Deshaun Watson continues to be a healthy scratch...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL odds: Panthers vs. Texans Week 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more

Panthers: -7.5 (-110) *Watch NFL Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*. The Carolina Panthers are off to a terrific start to their 2021 campaign. Quarterback Sam Darnold is completing 68.5 percent of his passes. He threw for 305 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in their Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Running back Christian McCaffrey looks like his old self before the injury. He finished with 137 yards from scrimmage, including 72 yards rushing against the Saints.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Player Prop Bets: Week 3 Thursday Night Football - Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

This Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans is the story of two teams with new quarterbacks and reasons for optimism. Let's hope it lives up to last week's standard, as last week's TNF battle did not disappoint. The Giants and the Football Team gave us plenty of action, and hopefully, you were able to cash on some of the wagers in last week's article, including the lotto ticket for a Daniel Jones rushing TD that paid +450.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The Top Panthers vs. Texans Player Props Picks

The 1-1 Houston Texans host the 2-0 Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football with Houston’s rookie Davis Mills getting the start at quarterback for the injured Tyrod Taylor. The Carolina Panthers are currently eight point road favorites with the total sitting at 43. While this may not be the most compelling prime time matchup, there are plenty of opportunities for value with some player prop picks.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans vs Panthers: How to watch and stream online

For six quarters, the Houston Texans were the feel good hit of September. With offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s aid, Tyrod Taylor evolved into his final form: He was executing read pass options, throwing quick play action passes that found the holes in zone coverage, evading sacks, turning nothing into something, and even making big throws down the field. Taylor turned from a risk averse middle manager into one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league. Then tragedy struck.
NFL
The Spun

Injury Report Is Out For Texans vs. Panthers Game

This week’s Thursday night matchup will feature a healthy 2-0 Carolina Panthers squad vs. an injury-ridden Houston Texans roster. After Wednesday’s practice, the final injury report for both teams was released. After notching a DNP on Monday, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was removed from the injury report and placed on...
NFL
Item

With Taylor on IR, Mills to start at QB for Texans against Panthers on TNF

HOUSTON - Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Texans vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers should have a prime opportunity to move to 3-0 when they face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Through two weeks, the Panthers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in football. Sure, they may have beaten a bad Jets team in Week 1 and a Saints squad in Week 2 that was dealing with multiple injuries and coaches missing the game due to COVID. But newly-acquired quarterback Sam Darnold looks reborn in Carolina, and the Panthers’ defense has the potential to be one of the top units in the league.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Week 3 TNF Showdown: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Panthers Top Texans on TNF After Christian McCaffrey Exits with Hamstring Injury

The Carolina Panthers look like legitimate playoff contenders. Carolina improved to 3-0 on the season with a 24-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's showdown at NRG Stadium. Sam Darnold led the way for the Panthers, who are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2017 campaign.
NFL
