NFL says Panthers vs. Texans set TNF viewing records
Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans was the NFL network’s most-watched Thursday Night Football game since 2018, according to NFL media. This metric takes into account both standard TV and digital viewers. The numbers also say that overall viewership was up plus 35% in comparison to last year’s Thursday night Week 3 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. And it was up 25% over NFL Network’s 2020 exclusive Thursday Night Football three-game average.www.on3.com
