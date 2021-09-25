NFL says Panthers vs. Texans set TNF viewing records

The Carolina Panthers should have a prime opportunity to move to 3-0 when they face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Through two weeks, the Panthers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in football. Sure, they may have beaten a bad Jets team in Week 1 and a Saints squad in Week 2 that was dealing with multiple injuries and coaches missing the game due to COVID. But newly-acquired quarterback Sam Darnold looks reborn in Carolina, and the Panthers’ defense has the potential to be one of the top units in the league.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO