Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.24.21

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXyon Quinn (260 lbs) vs. Oney Lorcan (190 lbs) -Oney returns to the Purple Brand to face a heavyweight. The audio messes up during the match as it sounds like commentary is in a wind tunnel at times. Quinn gets a leapfrog and then lands a forearm uppercut. Lorcan battles back and hits a running uppercut of his own. He fires off some chops in the corner, but nearly gets caught with a Samoan Drop. He is able to escape by going to the eyes and lands a chop block to the knee. He works a headlock a bit and then lands some shots that piss off Quinn. He drops Lorcan with a headbutt followed by a running shoulder in the corner and then he connects with The Samoan Drop. KO forearm finishes at 3:15.

