Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.24.21

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Extreme Rules so expect as close to a hard sell as the WWE will give us. Beyond some kind of interaction between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to set up their match, we’ll have an Intercontinental title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega will job out to Liv Morgan setting up Morgan and Carmella at the PPV, and Naomi probably wont be too happy after getting fined by Sonya Deville last week. Oh, let’s all give a moment of silence to Tegan and Nox, who beat some combination of Natalya and Tamina 4 times but received no title shot and those belts are now with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. We’ll also probably get some kind of continuation between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair setting up their title match at Extreme Rules. Alright, I think that about covers it so let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO