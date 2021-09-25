CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Knicks made some noise in the offseason, but as team president Leon Rose noted, the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Rose hinted about the team’s plan to pull off a blockbuster trade in the coming weeks and months. The team added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the offseason, but they remain on the lookout for a move that could elevate the franchise to title contention.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Knicks News: Leon Rose details ‘aggressive’ approach, team signs Wayne Selden to camp roster

The New York Knicks have entirely changed course after hiring new president Leon Rose to help steer the ship in a direction that better represents New York City. With a tough defensive mentality under head coach Tom Thibodeau, players are beginning to view the Knicks as an appealing destination in free agency, despite missing out on several big-name players like Damian Lillard and Chris Paul. However, the front office has been working diligently to add talent to an already strong team.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Trades, Vaccinations, Robinson, Walker

Knicks president Leon Rose indicated the club is well-positioned to make a big trade and he’s ready to pounce when the opportunity arrives, Marc Berman of the New York Post writes. “We’re going to be aggressive as far as knowing what’s going on and as far as being on top of things and looking at opportunities,’’ Rose said. “But at the same time, we’re going to be prudent and disciplined in decisions that we make that are going to take into account positives and negatives, short term, long term, all those factors in a decision-making process.’’ The Knicks own 15 picks in the next four drafts, which could come in handy in trade talks.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The New York Post#The Atlanta Hawks#The Brooklyn Nets#Forunier
fadeawayworld.net

Devin Booker Took Kendall Jenner To Meet His Grandma

When one is in a relationship, one's significant other meeting relatives can be very important for the relationship. It is important to at least be acquainted with your partner's relatives. Generally, the experience is good, though it can be somewhat awkward meeting people for the first time. Devin Booker has...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
60K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy