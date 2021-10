Yes, we’ll talk about the Colorado game if you insist. But must we rush? Can’t we just enjoy God’s creation for a minute? The beauty of a sunset over the Pacific. The majesty of towering redwoods. The glory of Notre Dame, Oregon, and UCLA all losing games they were favored to win and wrecking their seasons on the same Saturday. As Mick tells us, you can’t always get what you want; you get what you need. I didn’t get what I wanted yesterday. A comet didn’t take out the Oregon football program, the Stanford band, and that inane tree. But I got what I needed: Oregon gift wrapping a game for Stanford that seemed almost impossible for Oregon to lose.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO