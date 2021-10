NEW ORLEANS — I-10 westbound was blocked at the West End off-ramp, where the structure holding up the exit sign collapsed, blocking all three lanes of traffic. First reports from NOPD investigators at the scene said the dump truck driver lost control while they were driving eastbound, hitting the guardrail. Afterward, the dump truck caused the gantry to fall onto a vehicle and block traffic.

