CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fried brilliant in 3-hitter, Braves silence Padres 4-0

By BERNIE WILSON
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Fried was absolutely brilliant at just the right time for the Atlanta Braves. Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday to split an unusual night of baseball. A...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Tatis rescues Padres in Game 1; Fried, Braves overwhelming in nightcap

SAN DIEGO — Incredibly, the skies opened up here of all places on Friday afternoon, scrambling the Petco Park grounds crew into a rare tarp drill as the San Diego Padres prepared to resume a game that began in rainy Atlanta two months earlier, back when the bullpen was the strength of a playoff-bound team.
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Padres squander opportunities, lose 3-0 to SF

The Padres picked up nine hits but went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and the only hit, an infield single by Eric Hosmer, ended the sixth after Fernando Tatis Jr. was caught in a rundown. The Giants, scrappy as ever, brought their magic number to just one as they beat the Padres 3-0.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Stephen Vogt
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Hitter#Padres 4 0#The Atlanta Braves#The San Diego Padres#Phillies#Fried
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Braves to face Padres on the road

Atlanta Braves (81-72, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (78-76, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Padres: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Padres Saturday. The Padres are 45-34 in...
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves 3, Giants 0

Max Fried went 7 strong innings, Adam Duvall homered, and Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle as the Braves salvage a game from the 3 game set at the home of the team with the best record in the Major Leagues. Duvall’s 36th homer in the top of the 7th...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Dodgers’ Brutal Injury News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the greatest Wild Card team in MLB history, winning 106 games, but finishing behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West Division. Los Angeles clinched the top Wild Card spot on Sunday, with a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, capping the regular season.
MLB
KESQ

Rosario hits for cycle, leads Fried, Braves over Giants 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eddie Rosario became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle, Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 in a matchup of division leaders. The Braves have a two-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East after the Phillies lost to the Mets. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak. The Giants got just four hits and had their lead in the NL West cut to one game by the Dodgers. Rosario, acquired by Atlanta from Cleveland on July 30, hit a double in the second inning and a triple in the third. He homered in the seventh and singled in the ninth. Freddie Freeman was the last Braves player to hit for the cycle, accomplishing the feat on Aug. 18 at Miami.
MLB
Chico Enterprise-Record

Photos: San Francisco Giants lose 3-0 to Atlanta Braves

The Giants’ offense was shut out for the first time since the Braves beat San Francisco 9-0 in a series finale at Truist Park on August 29. Braves lefty Max Fried became the fourth starter to throw at least seven shutout innings at Oracle Park against the Giants this season as he joined Dodgers righty Walker Buehler, A’s lefty Cole Irvin and Cardinals lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He’s Retiring

One of the most iconic voices in baseball is officially retiring. On Saturday afternoon, New York Yankees broadcaster Ken Singleton announced that he’s stepping away from the broadcast booth. Singleton, who played in the MLB for 15 years, began his broadcasting career in the mid-1980s. It wasn’t until 1997 when...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy