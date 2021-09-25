Tour Confidential: What Europe needs to do to rally at the Ryder Cup

Day one at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is complete, and the U.S. has jumped to a 6-2 lead, its biggest first-day lead since 1975 (when it led 5-1). The Americans, behind three wins, jumped out to a 3-1 lead after morning foursomes, then won two and halved two in the afternoon four-ball. Among the stars for the U.S. were Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, who won two points apiece, while world No. 1 Jon Rahm won 1.5 points for the Euros. Let’s cut right to it: What has to happen for Europe to rally?