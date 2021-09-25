Didi rewards skip's faith to inch Phils near 1st

PHILADELPHIA -- A sometimes baffling and often frustrating Phillies season continues. The Phils opened their final homestand of the season on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park with a 2-0 loss to the Orioles. They’ll play two more games against the Orioles (48-102), who have the worst record in baseball. They will play four against the Pirates (56-94), who have the second-worst record in the National League. Those two teams in the same late-September homestand should be considered a gift from the schedule-makers as the Phillies try to catch the Braves in the National League East, but the Phillies have lost to teams like this over the past several weeks.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO