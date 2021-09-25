CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Didi rewards skip's faith to inch Phils near 1st

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Joe Girardi issued Didi Gregorius a vote of confidence this week. Despite the shortstop’s season-long struggles, both offensively and defensively, the Phillies’ manager said he planned to play Gregorius the rest of the season, even against left-handed pitching. First, Girardi said he values his experience in a pennant race. Second, he said if the Phillies want to make the postseason, they need Gregorius to hit. On Friday night, two days after Girardi made those comments, Gregorius ripped a two-out, three-run home run to right field in the seventh inning to give the Phillies a two-run lead in an 8-6 victory over Pittsburgh.

www.mlb.com

