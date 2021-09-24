CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Mathis new Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujDrp_0c7UViTI00

Robert Mathis carved out a great 14-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts after starring in the SWAC at Alabama A&M. Mathis had his named added Wednesday to Modern Era nominees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Mathis is one of ten first-time nominees of 122 former players to be voted on for membership in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He retired in 2016. Any player who last played in 2016 is eligible for the first time in 2022.

Among the ten first-timers along with Mathis are Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith and Andre Johnson on offense and Vince Wilfork and DeMarcus Ware on defense.

Seven more HBCU products nominated

Offensive tackle Erik Williams (Central State), quarterback Steve McNair (Alcorn State), defensive back Albert Lewis (Grambling), wide receivers Donald Driver (Alcorn State) and Jimmy Smith (Jackson State), tight end Ben Coates (Livingstone) and safety Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman) are the other HBCU products among the nominees.

Each has a strong case for induction but the competition is equally strong. None of the other seven HBCU nominees were finalists for the class of 2021.

Robert Mathis: Pass-rushing specialist

Robert Mathis came into the NFL after a dominating career at Alabama A&M. He used a quick first step and relentless motor to blow past lineman and wreak havoc in backfields. He set the NCAA I-AA (now FCS) single season record for sacks in a season with 20 and was voted the SWAC’s defensive player of the year in his senior season.

Thought to be undersized at 6-2, 228 pounds to play a pass-rushing role in the NFL, he nevertheless was drafted in the fifth round by the Colts in 2003. He went on to establish himself as one of the premier pass rushers in league history. He posted 123 career sacks, 17 th in league history, and owns the NFL record for strip sacks with 47. Mathis forced 52 fumbles overall. He recorded double-digit sacks in five seasons with a league- and career-high of 19.5 in 2013.

Playing on the left side opposite Dwight Feeney, a first round pick of the Colts in 2002, Mathis teamed with the Syracuse product to form a devastating pass-rushing tandem. Between them they totalled just under 250 combined sacks. Feeney played 16 seasons, 11 with the Colts, and finished his career with 125.5 sacks but has not been nominated to the Hall.

Mathis was voted to the Pro Bowl five times and was a first team All-Pro in 2013. He and Feeney helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season.

The path to Canton

Also among the nominees is current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George, the former Heisman Trophy winning running back from Ohio State, who had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons and scored 78 touchdowns in a nine-year NFL career with Houston/Tennessee. George has been eligible since 2010. George and McNair played together for eight years in the Oilers/Titans backfield.

The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.

Mathis, Williams and McNair are already in the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the shrine honoring greats from the HBCU ranks that will take up residence in a new wing in Canton upon its completion. The other five are sure to join them there soon.

The post Robert Mathis new Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis headline Colts’ candidates for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts-flavored trend to the Pro Football Hall of Fame shows no sign of easing. Five former Colts’ cornerstones, led by perennial finalist Reggie Wayne and first-time eligible Robert Mathis, are among the 122 candidates for the Class of 2022. Joining them are center Jeff Saturday, tight end Dallas Clark and safety Bob Sanders. Two other candidates spent time in Indy: linebacker Cornelius Bennett and defensive end Simeon Rice.
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Vince Wilfork
Person
Robert Mathis
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Swac#Alabama A M#Modern Era#Grambling#Jackson State#Fcs
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has 2-Word Message For Cowboys Today

The Dallas Cowboys are giving the 3-0 Carolina Panthers everything they can handle and more today. And Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is absolutely loving it. After taking a two-score lead over Carolina in the third quarter, Irvin had a message for his beloved team. With star running back Ezekiel Elliott dominating in the run game, he demanded that his team keep feeding him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

984
Followers
640
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy