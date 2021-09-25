CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 9 days ago

Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. “As...
MLB
Royals Review

Indians ride early barrage to 4-1 win over Royals

This is going to be one of the shortest recaps of the season, and it’s because there just isn’t very much to report. The Indians beat the Royals, 4-1, on Tuesday night in a game that was over around the time games typically start here. Daniel Lynch was done in...
MLB
Hays Post

⚾ Bubic fires seven shutout innings, Royals win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Casey Mize
Mining Journal

Jeimer Candealrio, Dustin Garneau lead Detroit Tigers to win over Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Detroit Tigers over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Saturday. With the Tigers ahead by a run, Mike Zunino opened the Rays’ ninth by drawing a walk from Michael Fulmer and went to second when Joey Wendle was hit by a pitch. Fulmer got his 10th save in 15 chances by striking out Brett Phillips and getting Yandy Diaz to ground into a game-ending double play.
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Mistakes on bases hurt Detroit Tigers in 3-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers recorded back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning but couldn't produce a run in what turned out to be their final scoring opportunity Friday night. Facing Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz, Niko Goodrum slapped a fastball into right field. Third base coach Ramon Santiago waved Goodrum around second base, a product of manager AJ Hinch's aggressive approach, but Goodrum hesitated rounding second and was thrown out at third base.
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals beat Tigers, 3-1

It was a great night for the pitching staff. The Royals took down the Tigers, 3-1, to kick off a three-game series. Carlos Hernandez was really good. He pitched five scoreless innings, and he was in line for the win until the bullpen gave up a game-tying run after he left. His line: five innings, two hits, three walks, and one strikeout. Domingo Tapia gave up the tying run, but he earned the win after the Royals re-took the lead immediately afterwards. He is 4-0 on the year. Scoring summary: Whit Merrifield hit a sacrifice fly in the third. The Tigers got the run back in the bottom of the sixth. Immediately after that, Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI single in the seventh, and Merrifield added an insurance run with a second sacrifice fly in the eighth. Kyle Isbel had two hits. Ryan O’Hearn did too. The Royals, as a team, only had five hits. But it was enough, because the Tigers managed just six, and they couldn’t get any sort of hit with runners in scoring position in the clutch innings. The bullpen.
MLB
wtvbam.com

Single from Castro gives Tigers comeback win over White Sox

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers opened their three-game series with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Chicago got out to a three-run lead in the top of the third inning after Eloy Jimenez doubled home Yoan Moncada. Carlos Rodon would struggle in the bottom of the frame and allowed the Tigers to tie the game at three.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The Detroit Tigers 3 1#The Oakland A#Triple A
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fall to Kansas City Royals, 3-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (74-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (65-83) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). GLOVE STORY:Is Miguel Cabrera better when he plays first base? 'It doesn't matter'. IN THE OF:Why 'being myself' is Daz Cameron's goal for latest opportunity. • BOX SCORE. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers...
MLB
KVOE

Royals hold on for 2-1 win over Detroit

The Kansas City Royals held on for a 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday. Whit Merrifield scored on an Andrew Benintendi single in the 1st inning. Cam Gallagher scored on a Nicky Lopez sacrifice fly. Kris Bubic was the winning pitcher going 7 innings giving up no runs on...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Wily Peralta, Tigers seek series win over Royals

Wily Peralta signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers over the winter. He’s emerged as one of their best starters at the major league level. Peralta (4-3, 3.04 ERA) carries a 16-inning scoreless streak into his start against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Peralta started regularly...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old is ending the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increase in 2022. On...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
KFH Sports Radio

Bieber 3 solid innings, Indians avoid 3-game sweep by Royals

Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday’s game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double. He leads the...
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win Tuesday over Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers. Josh Staumont (4-3) came on with two outs in the eighth and got the win. He was the seventh pitcher of the game for the Royals.
MLB
cushingcitizen.com

Tigers go 3-0 with win over Chiefs

Cushing Tiger quarterback Blaze Berlowitz and receiver Camden Crooks connected to score five of Cushing’s six touchdowns in last Friday’s 55- 14 rout of the Berryhill Chiefs. Berlowitz and Crooks accounted for more than half of Cushing’s 306 total passing yards. While the Tiger defense worked the field, Berlowitz did what he could from the sidelines, tracking down and thanking Kade Ralston,…
FOOTBALL
Royals Review

The Royals saved Whit Merrifield from themselves

When the Royals announced last February that Whit Merrifield would be their full-time right fielder, I was pretty despondent, for multiple reasons. I did not like that the Royals would have their best player change positions to find more at-bats for Nicky Lopez. As it turns out, I was pretty wrong about that! I did not like that Kansas City just seemed to like the idea that Whit could play multiple positions and was determined to let him.
MLB
monvalleyindependent.com

Tigers’ Boyd scores 3 times in win over Trinity

Bobbie Boyd carried the rock eight times and found the end zone three times to help lead McKeesport to a 49-14 win over Trinity in its Big 8 Conference opener Friday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Hutch Post

Indians win over Royals Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday’s game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double....
MLB
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
358
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy