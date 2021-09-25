Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers
Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.www.audacy.com
Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.www.audacy.com
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.https://www.audacy.com/kfh
Comments / 0