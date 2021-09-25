CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Missouri Tigers will meet with the Boston College Eagles in NCAAF action in Alumni Stadium, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). Four of Missouri’s previous five away games ended in defeat. Connor Bazelak threw for 897 yards, nine touchdowns, and 1 interception on 67.3 percent of his attempts. Chance Luper and Tyler Badie collaborated for 264 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while D’ionte Smith possessed three catches.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyspicks.com

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Georgia Southern Eagles 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) are traveling to meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3) in week 5 of the college football competitions at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. Arkansas State will try to bounce back after losing their recent battle against Tulsa on Saturday. The Red Wolves are in 4th place in the Sun Belt Conference Group B with a 1-3 overall standing after winning just one contest at home this season. Arkansas State opened the season with a 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas but lost their last three matches to Memphis at 50-55, Washington at 3-52, and Tulsa at 34-41. The Red Wolves recorded 359 total offensive yards with 321 passing and 38 rushing yards while finishing 63 total plays on 5.7 yards per play. Arkansas State nailed 20 first downs and 46% 3rd down efficiency with 5 punts, 1 fumble lost, and 1 interception thrown.
ARKANSAS STATE
tonyspicks.com

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco 49ers will go against the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL action in Lincoln Financial Field, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET. The Niners defeated the Lions by an eight-point margin. In week one against the Lions, San Francisco had a massive halftime advantage but still needed to finish aggressively to prevail. The 49ers led 31-10 at halftime but were given a fright in the fourth quarter when Detroit scored 16 points in a 41-33 49ers victory.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Boston College Eagles#Ncaaf#The Missouri Tigers#Ats
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss' blowout loss at Alabama

It was a rough day in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, winning 42-21. Kiffin was set on rolling the dice from the get-go, frequently deciding to go for it on fourth down. Kiffin’s aggressiveness helped give Alabama some short fields, helping the Crimson Tide establish a 28-0 lead at the half.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will go against the Texas Longhorns in NCAAF action in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon(EDT). Texas Tech is officially 3-0 after a 54-21 victory over Florida International on Saturday. Quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns while running back Tahj Brooks gained 47 yards on the ground and wide receiver Kaylon Geiger scored 121 receiving yards.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
tonyspicks.com

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Air Force Falcons 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) will battle against the Air Force Falcons (2-1) in week 4 of college football action at Falcon Stadium in U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Florida Atlantic will be chasing its third straight victory in facing the Air Force Falcons in week 4 of the NCAAF tournament on Saturday. The Owls took the lead in the Conference USA East Division with a 2-1 overall standing after losing their first stint on the road this season. Florida Atlantic bowed to the 11th ranked Florida Gators at 14-35 in the opener but shut down Georgia Southern at 38-6 in week 2 and Fordham at 45-14 on September 18. The Owls gained 547 total offensive yards with 301 passing and 246 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per play in beating the Fordham Rams on Saturday. FAU marked 32 first downs and 56% 3rd down efficiency after finishing 95 total plays with 5 punts and 1 fumble lost in the victory.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy