Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Missouri Tigers will meet with the Boston College Eagles in NCAAF action in Alumni Stadium, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). Four of Missouri’s previous five away games ended in defeat. Connor Bazelak threw for 897 yards, nine touchdowns, and 1 interception on 67.3 percent of his attempts. Chance Luper and Tyler Badie collaborated for 264 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while D’ionte Smith possessed three catches.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0