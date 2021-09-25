Missouri Tigers vs Boston College Eagles 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) are traveling to meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3) in week 5 of the college football competitions at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. Arkansas State will try to bounce back after losing their recent battle against Tulsa on Saturday. The Red Wolves are in 4th place in the Sun Belt Conference Group B with a 1-3 overall standing after winning just one contest at home this season. Arkansas State opened the season with a 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas but lost their last three matches to Memphis at 50-55, Washington at 3-52, and Tulsa at 34-41. The Red Wolves recorded 359 total offensive yards with 321 passing and 38 rushing yards while finishing 63 total plays on 5.7 yards per play. Arkansas State nailed 20 first downs and 46% 3rd down efficiency with 5 punts, 1 fumble lost, and 1 interception thrown.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO