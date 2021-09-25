CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Richmond Spiders vs Virginia Tech Hokies 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Richmond Spiders will go against the Virginia Tech Hokies in NCAAF action in Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). This past weekend, Richmond wrapped up against Villanova. The Spiders were defeated by a touchdown in the game. In their opening against Howard, Richmond’s offense was on point. In a 38-14 triumph, the Spiders collected all of their points in the first three quarters. It was much of the same in week two against Lehigh.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Richmond, VA
Football
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
West Virginia State
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Virginia Tech Hokies#Villanova#The Richmond Spiders
On3.com

ESPN analyst backtracks on Alabama vs. Ole Miss take

This past weekend of college football games was full of a few unexpected blowouts in the Arkansas-Georgia game and the Alabama-Ole Miss game. ESPN’s David Pollack said before the Ole Miss-Alabama game that Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense were going to score on Alabama at will. He backtracked...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay getting roasted after revealing Week 6 destination

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced via Twitter on Sunday that it would head to Dallas next Saturday for the annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas. While it’s a storied rivalry between two of the biggest college football brands in the nation, it was a choice that left many scratching their heads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

In case it wasn't already abundantly clear in September, the first college football Saturday in October showed that everyone else is fighting for third place behind Alabama and Georgia. AP No. 1 Alabama jumped out to an early 35-0 lead over No. 12 Ole Miss before cruising to a 42-21...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Wyoming Cowboys vs UCONN Huskies 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Wyoming Cowboys will go against the UCONN Huskies in NCAAF action in Pratt and Whitney Stadium At Rentschler Field, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). Wyoming just finished a match against Ball State. That game ended in a rout for the Cowboys. Wyoming beat Montana State 19-16 in their season opener, collecting 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a close victory. Game two versus Northern Illinois was as tense, with the Cowboys holding off a late push to win 50-43.
WYOMING STATE
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
tonyspicks.com

Villanova Wildcats vs Penn State Nittany Lions 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Villanova Wildcats will go against the Penn State Nittany Lions in NCAAF action in Beaver Stadium, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). The Villanova Wildcats will intend to establish themselves on their 34-27 victory over Richmond in their previous match. Daniel Smith tops the Wildcats with 248 passing yards, six touchdowns, and an interception coming into their meeting with Richmond, while Connor Watkins owns 111 passing yards and a touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

New Hampshire Wildcats vs Pittsburgh Panthers 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New Hampshire Wildcats will go against the Pittsburgh Panthers in NCAAF action in Heinz Field, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). Last weekend, New Hampshire completed their match against Lafayette. The Wildcats won by six points in that game. In their season opener against Stony Brook, New Hampshire had a tough second half but still won 27-21 to start the year on a strong note. In week two, against Towson, the Wildcats were able to keep the momentum rolling.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tonyspicks.com

Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Iowa State Cyclones will battle against the Baylor Bears in NCAAF action in McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). Iowa State defeated the UNLV Rebels in week 3 and won 48-3 giving them a record of 2-1. The Baylor Bears have been undefeated so far as they beat the Kansas Jayhawks last week at 45-7 giving them a 3-0 record.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy