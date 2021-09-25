CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The No.2 Georgia Bulldogs will meet Vanderbilt Commodores in week four of the NCAAF season at the Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs ended with an 8-2 record last year and 7-2 in the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference play while being led by head coach Kirby Smart. Georgia is sitting on a 3-0 record this year. The team won over the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday to a score of 40-13. QB JT Daniels went for 303 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The team’s defense held the Gamecocks’ offense to 310 yards.

