Ohio Bobcats vs Northwestern Wildcats 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Ohio Bobcats will meet with the Northwestern Wildcats in NCAAF action in Ryan Field, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). Four of the Ohio Bobcats’ last six regular matches are losses. Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 432 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 65.3 percent of his attempts. Cameron Odom scored seven receptions, while Jerome Buckner and Ty Walton collaborated for 220 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0