Miami-OH RedHawks vs Army Black Knights 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 9 days ago

The Miami-OH RedHawks will go against the Army Black Knights in NCAAF action in Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). The Miami-Ohio RedHawks will seek to improve on their 42-7 victory over LIU in their most recent meeting. Brett Gabbert threw for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 48.3 percent passing, while AJ Mayer threw for 145 yards on 36.7 percent passing going into their encounter with LIU.

