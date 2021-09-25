CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

By Robyn Taylor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The one thing I can say about my friends with pets, and myself for that matter, is that we love animals. Maybe not as much as we love our own animals, but as a rule, we love all animals. The other thing I can say about my animal loving friends is that we love to party. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could combine our love of animals and parties? Well, I’ve got great news. There are 3 events coming up that do just that and the first one is tonight.

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

One Eclectic New Paltz Shop Asks Customers to Help Doors Stay Open

Every town has one, the store that just seems to have been there forever. Kon TIki in New Paltz is one of those places. I always called it the "Spencer Gifts" of New Paltz. It's not trendy, It's not even full of things you necessarily need but it is full of fun. It's the store that people who visit New Paltz feel like they have to shop at in order to feel like their trip was complete.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Be a ‘Farmer for a Day’ at Hyde Park Llama Farm

Farming is an integral part of the Hudson Valley community. A popular Dutchess County farm is giving young, aspiring farmers the chance to experience life on the farm. Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park announced their Farmer for a Day program. The llama and alpaca farm, that brings in tons of visitors year round, is offering aspiring farmers the opportunity to experience life on the farm and the Clover Brooke staff demonstrates their daily activities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Saugerties, NY
Lifestyle
Beacon, NY
Lifestyle
Saugerties, NY
Society
City
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Society
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Hudson Valley#Farm Animals#Catoberfest#The Red Onion Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Hunting Contest for Kids from 12 to 17

A local contest is encouraging kids to put down the drugs and pick up a gun. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the county's very first youth big game contest. With the tag line, “Enjoy the Great Outdoors, Not Drugs,” the contest is aimed at getting kids to reject drugs and gang activity by getting them excited about hunting bears and deer.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Tour the Prison Of Horrors This Fall in Warwick

We may be facing another toilet paper and paper towel shortage, but there is no shortage of haunted activities this fall across the Hudson Valley. From haunted houses and corn mazes, there are tons of options if you're looking for a scare this Halloween season in the mid-Hudson region. Looking for Halloween costume murder mystery parties? We have that too!
WARWICK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

HomeGoods From Home? Dream Come True or Nightmare For the Wallet?

This could go one of two ways, it may be really good for some, and really bad for others. HomeGoods now has an online store for some of their goods. Now, how many of you are likely to pop into one of the HomeGoods locations in the Hudson Valley (Poughkeepsie, Monroe, Kingston, Middletown) to grab something really quick? Probably many of us, right? How many of us are also guilty of buying all sorts of RANDOM stuff that you didn’t need whatsoever, because you happened to pass by it in the store.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Does Anyone Else Miss Toll Booths in the Hudson Valley?

Now before you call me crazy and start screaming at me, let me explain. If you spend anytime driving on some of the toll roads, or crossing any bridges in the Hudson Valley, by now you have noticed that having to stop at toll booths is becoming a thing of the past and before long there wont be any tolls booths any where.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy