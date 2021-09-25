3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

The one thing I can say about my friends with pets, and myself for that matter, is that we love animals. Maybe not as much as we love our own animals, but as a rule, we love all animals. The other thing I can say about my animal loving friends is that we love to party. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could combine our love of animals and parties? Well, I’ve got great news. There are 3 events coming up that do just that and the first one is tonight.