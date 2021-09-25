CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Marchers in Burlington Protest Oil Pipeline Expansion in Midwest

By Sally Pollak
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Martha Hammond and her three daughters were among the roughly 200 people who gathered in Burlington on Friday afternoon for the Stop Line 3 March and Rally. Line 3 is a proposed oil pipeline expansion that would bring tar sands from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wisconsin, crossing Native American land and numerous bodies of water in Minnesota. The girls, ages 10, 6 and 4, each carried a hand-painted sign with a picture of a water bird: a loon, a trumpeter swan, a kingfisher.

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 1

SJW HUNTER
7d ago

In other news Democrats are enraged with activities outside of their own community, especially if it is anything to do with American independence. To show just how enraged they were they duct taped homemade signs to sticks and stomped their feet and walked heavily with their brightly colored hair bouncing up and down whilst screaming Rrrrhhhhheheeeeeeeeeeee. Rrrhhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Rrrrhhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Story at 11

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (9/29/21)

I commend Seven Days on its story that took a deep dive into the problems causing dangerous delays in health care provided at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington ["The Doctor Won't See You Now," September 1]. This is the type of meaningful, well-sourced journalism that is as near death as the local newspapers that used to provide it.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Shoreham, VT
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Industry
Burlington, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Business
City
Essex, VT
Local
Vermont Society
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Burlington, VT
Business
sevendaysvt

WTF: Will Legal Weed Shops Push Vermont Home Values to New Highs?

Call it a different kind of Reefer Madness. The 1936 cult film portrayed "devil weed" marijuana as a gateway to depravity. But a new study predicts that legal cannabis can pave the road to riches — when it comes to property values. States that have recently legalized recreational pot use — Vermont among them — "can expect to see home values rise once the law is fully implemented," according to the study, conducted by national real estate brokerage and information firm Clever.
REAL ESTATE
sevendaysvt

Konflik, 'Back to Basics'

(Afterlyfe Music, digital) Konflik can rightly be called one of the godfathers of Vermont hip-hop. He has been involved with the scene here for almost as long as it has existed. A native of Roxbury, Mass., he's known throughout the Northeast as an "MC's MC," a gifted purist respected by his peers.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-05104

To the creditors of the Estate of Herbert E. Germain, late of Essex, Vermont 05452. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mckibben
sevendaysvt

City of Burlington: Regulation - Sec. 17

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty one, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington’s Contract With its Police Union Hampers Reform, Report Finds

The 2019 mayor's race in Bridgewater Township, N.J., was well under way when the local police union approached Matthew Moench with an idea. A 12-year council member, Moench was trying to unseat the incumbent mayor of Bridgewater, a town of 45,000 located about 30 miles west of Newark. The town's growing population required more police service, and the chief had proposed hiring a dozen more cops to fill coverage gaps. Not having enough police officers, he told local media at the time, would be "catastrophic."
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Alberta#Water Protectors#Protest Riot#Native American#Kingfisher
sevendaysvt

With Tie Vote, Burlington Council Rejects Waste Collection Proposal

A Progressive-led effort to have the City of Burlington collect multiple types of household waste failed at Monday night's city council meeting. Councilors voted 6-6 to create a municipally operated system, which would have had city-owned trucks pick up trash and food waste in addition to recycling, which the city already collects, for residences of up to four units.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Lawmakers Ask Feds for Help Freeing Up Intended Unemployment Funds

Vermont’s legislative leaders are asking the U.S. Department of Labor to reconsider a decision that blocks a $25 increase for thousands of Vermonters who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits. Last spring, Vermont lawmakers tucked the additional benefit into state legislation related to the unemployment insurance trust fund, the source of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Industry
sevendaysvt

Labor Orgs Spar Over Vermont AFL-CIO Gun Rights Resolution

Some local unions are calling for one of Vermont’s largest labor groups to withdraw a controversial resolution in favor of gun rights. The measure, passed by the Vermont AFL-CIO at its annual convention last Sunday, puts a modern twist on the age-old argument against gun control: It says that extremist groups such as those that participated in the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol already have access to firearms, so tighter restrictions would only succeed in preventing law-abiding citizens from defending themselves.
POLITICS
sevendaysvt

Texas Company Buys Gluten-Free Brattleboro Biz Against the Grain

HumanCo, a Texas food company with several celebrity investors, has purchased Against the Grain, a Brattleboro biz that makes gluten-free pizza, bread and cookies. Founders Nancy and Tom Cain will still be involved in running the company, and the business will stay in Brattleboro, said Amy Zipper, HumanCo’s chief operating officer. Zipper lives in New York and has a second home in Stratton and said she, too, will be involved in running Against the Grain.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy