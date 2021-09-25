New Hampshire Wildcats vs Pittsburgh Panthers 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New Hampshire Wildcats will go against the Pittsburgh Panthers in NCAAF action in Heinz Field, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). Last weekend, New Hampshire completed their match against Lafayette. The Wildcats won by six points in that game. In their season opener against Stony Brook, New Hampshire had a tough second half but still won 27-21 to start the year on a strong note. In week two, against Towson, the Wildcats were able to keep the momentum rolling.