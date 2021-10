Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, the Panthers’ defense had allowed just 30 points (only the Broncos had allowed fewer with 26), a league-low 573 total yards, a league-low 3.8 yards per play, and they were tied with the Broncos allowing a league-low 4.3 net yards per attempt. That they had played the Jets, Saints, and Texans made Phil Snow’s defense a bit of a mirage, as you want to see a defense go up against a great offense before you want to crown them.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO