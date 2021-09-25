Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 3 to 5 feet with a 5 second period will generate dangerous currents. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.alerts.weather.gov
