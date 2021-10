Just a few weeks ago, only one time all year had Zack Greinke allowed five earned runs or more. Following yesterday’s start, he’s now allowed at least five earned in three consecutive starts. Sunday afternoon’s five-run outing against the Diamondbacks saw the crafty righty induce just two swinging strikes in his four innings of work. Three weeks ago, I wrote about how Greinke had been succeeding for much of the season despite being unable to miss bats, and wondered if it would eventually catch up to him. It appears that might be happening.

