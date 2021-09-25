Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1058 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Kings Point, Whisper Walk, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Dunes Road, Mission Bay, Village Of Golf, Boca Del Mar, Boca Pointe, Loxahatchee NWR, Gulf Stream, Boca Raton Equestrian, Morikami Park, Villages Of Oriole, Boca West, South County Regional Park, Sandalfoot Cove and Fau South Campus.