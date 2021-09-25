CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1058 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Kings Point, Whisper Walk, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Dunes Road, Mission Bay, Village Of Golf, Boca Del Mar, Boca Pointe, Loxahatchee NWR, Gulf Stream, Boca Raton Equestrian, Morikami Park, Villages Of Oriole, Boca West, South County Regional Park, Sandalfoot Cove and Fau South Campus.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Gulf Stream, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamptons#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Kings Point#Villages Of Oriole
The Hill

Biden admin to press China on complying with Trump-era trade pact

The Biden administration plans to begin direct talks with China about its failure to comply with aspects of the so-called “phase one” trade agreement brokered under the Trump administration, a senior administration official said. U.S. Trade Representative. on Monday will deliver a speech about the Biden administration’s approach to the...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy