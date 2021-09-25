2021 Ryder Cup pairings, foursomes: Matches, teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Saturday

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO