Golf

2021 Ryder Cup pairings, foursomes: Matches, teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Saturday

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wisc. -- After a lopsided first day of play at the 43rd Ryder Cup that ended with the United States up 6-2, it went for the kill early Saturday in an attempt to put the event out of reach. Captain Steve Stricker ran back all four foursomes pairings that went 3-1 on Friday morning, while European captain Padraig Harrington benched Rory McIlroy for the first time in his Ryder Cup career.

Jordan Spieth
Golf
Sports
